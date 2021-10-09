Lines with Michael Gove - new TV show pitch

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 9 October 2021

image for Lines with Michael Gove - new TV show pitch
Yes, another programme about trains.....

Government wonder boy Michael Gove has revealed his new project to the media, a new television show.

Lines with Michael Gove will look at the importance of Train lines to the health, safety and economic welfare of the country over the last few years.

Gove takes up the story 'When I am not in the nightclubs, I like nothing better than spending time on trains, going all over the country in them, spotting them at the station with my mates Weird Lenny and Strange John, and so I thought that I would give this a go'.

Gove will join two other Michaels, Buerk and Portillo who have shows about trains.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

