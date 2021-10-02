Chris Grayling now in talks with Government

written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 2 October 2021

image for Chris Grayling now in talks with Government
Potential political storm coming in, lads

UK whipping boy Chris Grayling is said to be in talks with the government about how to solve many of the problems that the UK now faces.

With many of the UK's best and brightest now looking for guidance, it is thought that Chris Grayling would be the ideal figure.

'Throughout his career, Chris Grayling has always been renowned for one thing, and one thing only, and that is his ability to always bounce back, to always find himself another job in government' said parliamentary expert Sandie Shoes. 'So it is not surprising that he is now being looked at as a form of inspiration, that people can always get themselves out of the situations that they find themselves in.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

