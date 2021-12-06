British Scientists Warn That The Largest Iceberg In History Will Hit Iceland

Iceberg experts say that "Frozen Frieda" is roughly the size of 400,000 Tokyo's.

TOTTENHAM, England – (Satire News) – Scientists in England have just issued an extreme warning that one of the biggest icebergs in the history of mankind will soon break away from the North Pole and begin to drift southward.

World renowned Tottenham scientist Rudolf Mountbatten-Winchester, III, commented that the iceberg, nicknamed “Frozen Frieda,” is expected to hit Iceland with the power of 850,000 hydrogen bombs, which would totally melt the country in roughly 75 seconds.

Mountbatten-Winchester noted that “Frozen Frieda” could possibly veer off to the west and then it would destroy the hell out of Greenland.

Meanwhile residents of the Scandinavian countries as well as residents of the United Kingdom are concerned that “FF” could veer to the east and strike them causing havoc, mayhem, and basic pandemonium 101.

SIDENOTE: Noted American information guru, Andy Cohen, has stated emphatically that the Scandinavians and the UKers can rest assured that Miss Frieda will not be smashing into them.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

