Iceland’s Lone Olympic Athlete Suddenly Leaves Tokyo

Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Gunnar said that he drank so much water that you could hear him sloshing from 25 feet away.

TOKYO – (Olympic Satire) – The Summer Olympic Committee is sad to report that Iceland’s lone entry in the Summer Olympics has left Japan and returned to his home in Kopavogur, Iceland.

Gunnar F. Boltholt, a javelin thrower, told a security guard that he just could not take the extreme Tokyo heat.

He noted that he is used to the temperature being 49 in the summer time, but a few days ago, the temperature outside his Tokyo dormitory hit 107. He said that he could not eat his Big Mac burger because it was saturated with sweat.

Boltholt said that he tried to cool down by drinking 8 bottles of water, but all that did was make him have to pee every 5 minutes.

Gunnar also expressed to one of the food vendors that he simply does not trust his sexy wife, Gretchen, who in their 9 years of marriage has had 6 affairs.

heat Iceland Javelin thrower Summer Olympics Tokyo

