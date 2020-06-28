Iceland is Worried as Hell About Global Warming

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Sunday, 28 June 2020

Global warming is causing parts of Iceland to simply float away.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland – Reports coming out of Iceland are saying that many of the country’s inhabitants are starting to get extremely stressed over Global Warming.

President Guoni Johnnesson recently noted that there are parts of the country that are just not there anymore.

He went on to say that, if Iceland keeps melting at the rate that it is, it could possibly be totally gone by the year 2029.

The Reykjavik Morning Gazette newspaper featured a story that noted that 27% of Icelanders have decided to sell their homes and businesses and move to other more secure countries.

In fact, the assistant editor himself, says that he, his wife, their six children, and their pet Shetland pony have decided to move to either Bangladesh, Bolivia, or Pisagovia.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

