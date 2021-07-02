A Slippery Wimbledon Is Here, Hold The Covid

Wimbledon is here again. Covid isn’t gone, but the stands are crowded with non-mask-wearing tennis fans, sitting shoulder to shoulder, presumedly spreading the pandemic while enjoying tennis.

Tennis players are sliding and falling in knee clutching agony on the slippery wet grass. Who thought wet grass could be the first opponent in a tennis match?

In another part of London, at the sunken garden of Kensington Palace, the statue of Princess Diana was unveiled by both her sons William and Harry, who were in the garden together. Wow!

No zoom call from opposite ends of London necessary.

The sculptor forgot to add an apron and the kitchen sink. Was she wearing any shoes? And why the huge belt buckle? Was the buckle an artistic message?

Nicer to have rendered a statue of the Princess with head held high, wind in her hair, wearing her famous black f--k y-u dress, looking like a winner and triumphant.

And why the three kids added to her statue? Princess Diana may have been a pre-school teacher when she became engaged to Prince Charles, but she grew well beyond that role.

The Churchill statue in Parliament Square doesn’t have any competition.

Back to Wimbledon and the tennis match played on slippery British grass.

Roger Federer is playing his usual perfect game, same with Djokovic. So skilled; they're almost boring to watch.

Scotsman Andy Murray had hip replacement surgery at the start of the year, caught Covid while warming up for the Australian Open, is playing at Wimbledon, moving about left to right, to the net, slipped and fell, changed his shoes, but hey, always interesting to watch.

