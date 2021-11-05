Unsold Pumpkin commiserating with unsold Firework

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 5 November 2021

image for Unsold Pumpkin commiserating with unsold Firework
Your average Burton Menswear shopper, seen in his natural habitat.

In a local Tesco, unsold, slightly rotting Pumpkin Tim Claypole and unsold firework Christoper Biggins are commiserating about their fate.

'It is dreadful' bewailed Tim 'no-one wanted me. I was not taken into a toddler's home, to feel the love that humans bequeath to their Pumpkins. When I see them, looking so glamourous, with their big smiles, and their big eyes, and the candle burning in the middle, I think, that could have been me'.

Christopher continued 'When I hear other fireworks exploding, I think, that could have been, adding to the cacophony, scaring pets, small children, old people, and I think about the fun that I could have been having'.

We didn't want to break the news to the two that they were the lucky ones.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

