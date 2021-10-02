Pumpkin scared of Halloween

Plucky young Pumpkin Bobby Roberts has been told tales of what happens to Pumpkins at Halloween, and now, like all of us, he lives in a world of dread.

'I heard' bewailed Bobby 'that the lucky ones of us suffer all types of torment, and any unlucky pumpkin, come November will just be discarded'.

'I heard' Bobby continued 'that they remove the top of your head, and then they remove everything from inside you, and then they carve faces and shapes into your skin, before putting a candle inside you. It sounds horrendous'.

Bobby's friend Mavis said 'It is a fate awaiting us all. Luckily, I have been rotting, so I will be abandoned weeks before Halloween. It is the children I feel most sorry for though. What have they done to deserve this fate?'