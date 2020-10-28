Canada's Trudeau emerges from months of self-isolation, wonders if this the year to wear blackface Halloween costume again

After months of self-isolation watching Happy Days reruns and Harry Potter movies on Netflix with his kids, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly spent most of Wednesday morning asking friends and staffers whether this Halloween was the one to bring back his famous blackface costume.

The former drama teacher was overheard saying: "I spent months in the basement and saw my trunk of old costumes, and there it was. I thought, 'the world needs to heal, and what better way to celebrate diversity than trick-or-treating with black make-up all over my face?'"

The heavily-bearded Trudeau figured he'd first have to shave, and maybe just put on shoe polish under his mask, so when he'd take his mask off at a party or with his friends and neighbors, he could reveal the surprise.

Trudeau also reputedly said he "can't wait" to try out his new Michael Jackson Jehri curl wig on Saturday.

When reminded that an old photo of Trudeau wearing blackface had nearly sunk his 2019 Canadian re-election bid, he said now was not the time for playing politics, and added that Conservative leader Erin O'Toole texted him he'd be going in brown-face as a Sikh.