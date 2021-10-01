Rake looking forward to a busy month

Rake Alexander Johnson is looking forward to a busy month in his yard.

'Yes' said Johnson 'usually over the year I am used by Spiders for their webs, but once the leaves start to fall, let me at them'.

Tree Simon Bartholomew said 'That jumped up little sapling is only busy during October, when my leaves fall out, otherwise he just stands there, leaning against the wall, doing nothing.'

Reaching into the shed owner Gary Johnson took Alexander out, looked at him, and shouted to his wife Lorraine 'We need a new rake, I'll add it to the list for the garden centre'.

Simon Bartholomew laughed cruelly.

'Of course' added Lorraine 'If we get rid of the tree we won't have these problems.'