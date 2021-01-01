All Hell Breaks Loose Outside Man's House

There were furrowed brows and anxious looks from behind twitching curtains in one man's neighborhood last night, after a major disturbance in the locality caused many residents

The incident happened just before midnight when, out of nowhere, a large group of people started counting backwards from ten, as if they were in Houston for a rocket launch.

Immediately after they reached the number one, an enormous cheer went up, which caused one man, Moys Kenwood, 57, to fall out of bed.

He peered through the bedroom window to try to locate the source of the infernal racket, but came up blank, and decided to go back to bed.

Immediately he had got back under the covers, fireworks started to light up the sky outside, with loud explosions, and singing commenced. This went on for about an hour, before finally stopping.

Kenwood said later:

"I don't know what all that was about! It's usually so quiet around here. I suppose it must have been some special occasion or other."