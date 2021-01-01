All Hell Breaks Loose Outside Man's House

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Friday, 1 January 2021

image for All Hell Breaks Loose Outside Man's House
The scene outside chez Kenwood just after midnight

There were furrowed brows and anxious looks from behind twitching curtains in one man's neighborhood last night, after a major disturbance in the locality caused many residents

The incident happened just before midnight when, out of nowhere, a large group of people started counting backwards from ten, as if they were in Houston for a rocket launch.

Immediately after they reached the number one, an enormous cheer went up, which caused one man, Moys Kenwood, 57, to fall out of bed.

He peered through the bedroom window to try to locate the source of the infernal racket, but came up blank, and decided to go back to bed.

Immediately he had got back under the covers, fireworks started to light up the sky outside, with loud explosions, and singing commenced. This went on for about an hour, before finally stopping.

Kenwood said later:

"I don't know what all that was about! It's usually so quiet around here. I suppose it must have been some special occasion or other."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CelebrationsFireworksNew Yearnoise

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more