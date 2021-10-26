Nurse says, ‘I’m Just Glad I’m Not an Influencer’

With hospitals packed and waiting times at an all-time high causing staff to work five day shifts, one nurse has said, ‘Honestly, this is nothing compared with what influencers have to do.’

Clocking off after a shift that began a week last Wednesday, Ophelia Buttock said, ‘Seriously, us nurses have it easy. Whenever I see influencers demanding freebies, posing for selfies and crapping away endlessly to their followers about what they had for breakfast, it makes you feel very humble.

They’re angels, they really are. We have no idea how hard the job is, but you never hear them complain.’

Ms Buttock then slammed people who said influencers are vacuous morons who contribute nothing to society by saying, ‘Without them, how would any of us know which brand of hair extensions to buy, or the naturally beautiful look that lip fillers give you?

Personally, I wouldn’t blame them if they went on strike.’