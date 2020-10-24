Man Is Considering Leaving Friends Reunited

A man who, late in life, reminisced himself into seeking out the company of some of his acquaintances from his childhood, and joined the online social networking phenomenon, Friends Reunited, has said he is extremely disappointed with the response he's had.

Getting fairly well on in years, Myke Woodson, now 57, received an email in January, 2016 from his friend, Derek, who asked him to join the site, so that he could get in touch with old friends, talk about their schooldays, their first girlfriends, and teachers they had a thing for.

It was also possible to renew old arguments and, potentially, to settle old scores.

Woodson was 'up for this', and submitted the online application form. He received an immediate 'Acceptance', and sat back, waiting for the messages from his old friends.

Two weeks passed, and nothing happened. He visited the Friends Reunited site, and left a comment on a popular thread to notify people of the fact that he was now a member, and would welcome messages.

Still nothing happened.

Now, more than four years on, he's thinking of leaving the site. He said:

"It's fucking shit. Absolutely pointless. I thought I might get a few responses, but not a single one. I suppose I will just have to face up to the fact that, in reality, I didn't have any friends."