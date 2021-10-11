Daily Mail reader realises his mistakes

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 11 October 2021

Stephen Ponsebury has realised, perhaps too late that by reading The Daily Mail for the past six years he has filled his head with too much right-wing bullshit, and now knows too much about Carol Vorderman and the Royal Family.

'It was dreadful, it really was' said Stephen 'I realised that I had become one of those right-wing bigots I always hated, and now it is too late. How will I ever see the world in the way that I used to?'

Stephen is now going cold turkey, he has blocked access to the Daily Mail on his laptop and buys the Guardian instead.

'I just know what will happen though' he went on 'In another six years I will become one of those left-wing elitist types that I hate now, banging on about how good the new Lucy Prebble play is'.

