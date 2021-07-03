Daily Mail writer now asking for privacy

Daily Mail writer Valerie Worthington is now asking for privacy, after a bit of a do in her private life.

Mrs Worthington, who has famously put her daughter on the stage, said 'At this very painful time, I ask for privacy, so that I can make my peace with what has happened.

Young buck about town Rupert Fotherington, both a very posh bloke, and also a bit of an idiot said 'Although I feel sorry for Mrs Worthington's troubles, she showed no respect for my privacy when I was having a tough time, I mean I said an idiotic thing to my idiotic friends, but she showed no respect to me'.

Another man said 'The Daily Mail, no mate, I don't read. I make my own unpleasant judgements about people I have never met'.