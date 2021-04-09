Your guide to caring for a Daily Mail Reader

Is there a Daily Mail reader in your life?

Do you have a relative that spouts views that would be embarrassing in an 89-year-old, but they are in their thirties?

Do they buy the Daily Mail in a shop, bravely taking it home to read?

Do they dip into it online to boost their levels of Bile?

If you can answer yes to any of these questions, then the following guide could be useful.

1) Never feed them after midnight.

2) Never expose them to bright light. Sunlight will kill them.

3) Never get them wet.

Of course, this is how to care for a Mogwai, but we think the rules still apply.