Grandmother uses the word sleeps

Oh my god, she said the word sleeps.....What happens now?

Grandmother Valerie Jones is shocked to say that she used the word sleeps when talking to her grandson Toby.

Toby, 4, was talking about what is happening on Wednesday, and when it was when Valerie committed the faux pas of saying it was 'only two sleeps away'.

'I am so ashamed' said Valerie 'I could have used any other word, I mean I hear people say it all the time, I just thought I was not the type of person who would say it. I know that I have gone down in Toby's estimation'.

When asked about it Toby just said 'Granny can't come in the garden now'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

