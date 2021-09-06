An 88-Year-Old Great-Grandmother is Regarded as The Octogenarian Eric Clapton

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 6 September 2021

Greta Sexatini's guitar-playing fingers have been clocked at an amazing 92 MPH.

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana – (Satire News) – The Houston Daily Driller is reporting that AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) has just named 88-year-old Greta Sexatini, the Eric Clapton of the Old Folks World.

Sexatini, who resides with her great-granddaughter FeeFee in a double-wide trailer, learned to play the guitar from her fourth husband, Buford Waypacker.

Waypacker played for a local zydeco band in Shreveport named the Colluding Cajun Creole Chumpz.

Their big hit “I Kissed Her On Her Etoufee A Whole Bunches of Times Ya,” made it to the number 7 spot of the Cajun Music Creole Chart, back in November of 1991.

Greta recently recorded a demo with none other than the Fiddlin’ Cajun himself, Doug Kershaw, who is 85.

Kershaw had such hits as “Mama Almost Got Her Mammaries Bit By a Damn Wayward Gator,” “I Touched Her Butt on The Bayou,” and “I Don’t Care If My Evangeline Does Smell Like a Stinkin’ Swamp, She’s Gonna Be Da Mama of My Childrens For Sure Ah Ha.”

Meanwhile, In Trump Family News. Melania is really starting to worry about her good-for-nothing husband saying she caught him the other day, combing his hair with a McDonald's French fry.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

