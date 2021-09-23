Sentences That Can Be Interpreted In Two Completely Opposite Ways

Sometime a sentence can mean exactly the opposite of what the speaker or writer intended. That's due in part to conflicting meanings that many words have or the way the sentence is phrased. Here are some prime examples:

On the last day of the season, and with reporters wondering if Leo Durocher would ink a new contract with the Dodgers or leave the team, the Dodger manager said: "I'll resign as manager tomorrow." Is he announcing he's quitting or the renewal of his contract?

No bandage is better than a wet bandage. Does that mean you ought to wet your bandage for the best effect? Or, if it gets wet, you're better off to completely remove it?

Headline: Businessman paid millions in bribes. Did he pay them or were they paid to him?

More to come!