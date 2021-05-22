TV guide for UK: 22 May 2021

Funny story written by Sir Geoffroy Cockface

Saturday, 22 May 2021

image for TV guide for UK: 22 May 2021
Television has come a long way

7:00. Jungle Factories Documentary. The chimps go on strike for more bananas.

7:30. Cooking With Flo The angry wheelchair-bound restaurateur yells at her chefs to make the perfect souffle.

8:00. Contrived Incidents Sitcom. Somehow Geoff innocently finds himself getting a tattoo of Hitler's face on his forehead.

8:30. Contrived Incidents Sitcom. Somehow Geoff innocently finds himself accused of murdering the local vicar.

9:00. The Best of 1973 Mathematicians describe the fascinating properties of the prime number 1973.

9:30. Film: The Gofdather (1992) Horror. Dutch film about a mysterious sprite in rural Overjissel called the Gofdather who brings gifts to poor people and then eats them.

11:20. Rate My Gape This week, supermarket supervisor Karen judges 6 men as they splay their rectums so she can decide who to date. Presented by Christopher Biggins.

12:00am. Porn Dwarfs The porn dwarfs are live waiting for your calls.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

