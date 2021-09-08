Man on First Dates really is that dreadful

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Oh, not this again Brad,

Self-appointed turner of stomachs Brad appeared on Channel Four's First Dates programme and really was as dreadful as he seemed.

'Usually' said series producer Tracey Heckingthwaite 'we have some editorial control as to what we show, but really what we showed of Brad was the best stuff we could find, it really was. I mean the bloke doesn't even know how many cars he owns, looks a lot older than his years, and gives house space to wolves. I would make the suggestion if it wasn't so cruel, but I think he is over-compensating for something.'

Brad simply said 'Oh well, plenty more fish in the sea, once everyone sees what a catch I am, I am sure that the offers will just come flooding in'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

