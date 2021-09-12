Sitcom Writer loses place on the moral high ground

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 12 September 2021

image for Sitcom Writer loses place on the moral high ground
Of course, he would say that, wouldn't he?

After posting something on Twitter, a man vaguely famous for writing a sitcom that is little remembered realises that he no longer has the moral high ground.

Speaking to us over zoom he said 'Yes, I know my show was cancelled, because the BBC was looking for something more highbrow, like Miranda or Mrs Brown's Boys, but I don't think I should be cancelled either. I mean everyone has the right to post what they like on Twitter, but it would appear I don't' he said petulantly.

Someone else wrote something five minutes ago, and now the sitcom writer has been forgotten about. He piped up, grumbling again 'I am not even Twitter famous now'.

What can we say?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
sitcomTV

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more