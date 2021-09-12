Sitcom Writer loses place on the moral high ground

After posting something on Twitter, a man vaguely famous for writing a sitcom that is little remembered realises that he no longer has the moral high ground.

Speaking to us over zoom he said 'Yes, I know my show was cancelled, because the BBC was looking for something more highbrow, like Miranda or Mrs Brown's Boys, but I don't think I should be cancelled either. I mean everyone has the right to post what they like on Twitter, but it would appear I don't' he said petulantly.

Someone else wrote something five minutes ago, and now the sitcom writer has been forgotten about. He piped up, grumbling again 'I am not even Twitter famous now'.

What can we say?