New Crime series to be about Devil Worshipper

In a world of crime fiction, where some of it is solved by Clergymen, such as Father Brown, Grantchester, and the one that will feature Ross Kemp as a hard as nails Lay-Preacher in Cockney Wonder, Devil Won't Care is set to turn the world of cosy crime fiction on its head with a central character Felicity Worthingstone who openly worships the pagan world.

'We thought for a change of pace' said the series producer Shane Wotsit 'That we would have a maverick detective from the other side of the religious divide, one that seemed charming and pleasant, but drew on the dark side of religion to get her work done.'

When she is not solving crimes with the help of an evil entity, Felicity Worthingstone owns an embroidery shop in the small town on Enmity.