Sportsmen can't tell politicians apart

Wednesday, 8 September 2021

image for Sportsmen can't tell politicians apart
Which famous politician am I? Go on, you will never guess

The Whippet and Farrow pub was the site of some consternation today as Darts Player Ernie Heckingthwaite and Tiddlywinks player Sidney 'The Tinker' Davies couldn't tell the difference between Gavin Williamson, and that other bloke.

'Imagine my surprise' said Ernie 'when they told me that the bloke I thought was Michael Gove was actually Gavin Williamson, I mean what am I like?'

Sidney offered 'Yes, I too was surprised that it wasn't Gavin Williamson. I thought he did everything in government, I mean ever since that Hancock bloke left, and that other chaps been dancing in nightclubs he seems to be the only safe pair of hands on the tiller.'

Nobody spoke about what Boris Johnson has been doing.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

