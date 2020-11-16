Watching The Crown After The Trump/Biden Election

Besides giving the United States former Vice President Joe Biden as the next President of the United States, miraculously, the fourth season of The Crown series also landed in the US on Saturday night.

Filled with just about as much intrigue and plot switches as the election, The Crown did not have a Steve Kornacki to help the viewing audience keep track of the number of lovers, and who was sleeping with whom, at which time, and where or when.

Gillian Anderson famously remembered for her role in The X-Files, and more recently in the Netflix comedy Sex Education, portrayed the role of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher even better than Margaret Thatcher. Ms. Anderson caught Thatcher's list or heeling to one slide as she walked.

Watching the Charles and Diana sequence, one keeps urging Diana to leave Charles at the altar, but, of course, that doesn’t happen. Poor Camilla! She was always dressed like the village grocer’s 3rd cousin who did not own a mirror or comb or a bathtub.

Then there was Donald Trump insisting he had won the election. When Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Department announced that though Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea attempted to interfere with the election, but were stopped, instead of a promotion, three top officials were asked for their resignation.

Suspicious?

Trump belongs somewhere up there in the Tower of London, sorting out Diana’s lovers or husband. Prince Charles was just one big prune. He appeared to be continuously holding in a giant burp. Perchance, if he had released it, they would have lived happily ever after.

But bravo for The Crown. It was like a gin and tonic, garnished with a wedge of lime, after the roller coaster presidential election.

Read more by this author: