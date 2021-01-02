Japan Has Developed The World’s Most Amazing Camera

Saturday, 2 January 2021

image for Japan Has Developed The World’s Most Amazing Camera
Tora Tora Tora executive advertising director Ichika Kanari shown holding the XX-Y13 Bonsai Baby.

TOKYO – (Business Satire) – The Japanese camera company, Tora Tora Tora, has just informed the news media of their brand new state-of-the-art camera.

Toki Shimiyoki, CEO of Tora Tora Tora, said that the XX-Y13 Bonsai Baby will revolutionize the camera industry.

He said that the XX, for short, is capable of taking a picture of a flea’s belly button from as far away as 3 miles.

Shimiyoki then pointed out, “And one can even see if the flea’s belly button has lint in it or not.”

The new camera was dropped into the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean; a distance of 6.86 miles, and when it was retrieved, 78 hours later, it was still working perfectly.

The camera did smell a little bit like sardines, minnows, and whale poop, but the photos are astonishing.

The XX-Y13 Bonsai Baby will be priced at $8,100, payable in three easy payments of $2,700 each.

Shimiyoki stated that, for the next 7 days, if you order one of the Bonsai Babies, you can get a second one for just $17 extra.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

