Queen's Christmas Day Message Edited For Expletives

You know it's been a bad year when even Her Majesty the Queen starts to swear, but that's exactly what happened ladt week, when, making the recording for her traditional Christmas Day address to the nation, the royal let fly with a volley of expletives that would have made a coalman blush.

Commenting on the past year's unsavoury events, such as COVID-19, and Prince Andrew's romps, the Queen dispensed with her Latin, and described 2020 as:

"a total cunt of a year."

Her four-letter-word salvo didn't end there.

She called Prime Minister Boris Johnson "a fuckwit", and the way he has dragged the UK's name through the mud over Brexit "a shitfest".

The potty-mouthed 94-year-old also labelled Michael Gove "a dick", and government health spokesman, Matt Hancock, "a wanker".

She didn't spare her family either. Reacting to the sexual allegations against Prince Andrew, she commented that he had been "a complete knobhead". In what's thought to be the first such comment of its kind in royal circles, she described Andrew's now-dead former aquaintenance Jeffrey Epstein as "that paedo", and the American's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, as "a filthy dirty piece of scum".

An editing team acted quickly to remove the offensive language from the speech, and viewers on Christmas Day will be treated to a much less controversial address.

If they have absolutely nothing else to watch, that is.