Nicki Minaj Promises Her Christmas Album Does Not Contain Any "N' Words

Monday, 14 December 2020

Nicki says that the 12 Christmas songs on her album will contain 100% nice words.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – One of the most popular rappers in America has just assured the entertainment media that her just-released Christmas album contains no "N" words whatsoever.

Minaj spoke with Fajita San Guacamole with Hollywood Innuendo,, and said that lots of music critics and pundits have been saying that her Christmas album just might possibly be inappropriate.

The 38-year-old Trinidad-Tobago hip-hopper noted for her Dolly Parton boobs and her Kim Kardashian ass, says the 12 songs contain nice words like mistletoe, chestnuts, Christmas ornaments, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and eggnog.

She did note that one song, “Christmas in Sing Sing Prison”, did, in fact, contain 29 “N” words, but after talking to her record producer, they had all 29 words removed.

Minaj said that she had to fire one of her back-up singers and her tambourine player, because they did not want the “N” words removed.

Music pundits say that Nicki’s Christmas album titled, “Don’t Nobody Better Be Messin’ With Old St. Nicholas, Ya Know What I Mean?” could end up selling more copies than Bing Crosby's popular 1958 Christmas album, "White Christmas at The White House."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

