Mass anti-lockdown protests in London by women with 'barge-arses', and men with huge 'beer guts!!'

The lockdown is something that is, obviously, not a good thing for many people, but it is a necessary evil, if we are to eradicate COVID-19. However, on the path to vaccines, there are many mountains to climb, especially with women developing 'barge-arses', and men enhancing their huge beer guts.

Lack of movement, boredom, devouring too many junk-food takeaways, and consuming vast quantities of beer, has increased the circumferences of many females' bums and males' beer bellies. Sitting on their sofas with nothing else to do other than watch the telly, eat tons of crisps, or have too much sex - which becomes boring after weeks of lockdown, meaning sporadic bonking over the kitchen table is not much use, either, for trimming off extra layers of fat - have been the main causes.

A UK protest movement called 'The Barge Arse & Beer Belly Brigade' will protest their inability to move their backsides in Central London. Local authorities have forbidden cars and any other vehicles to park on their route, because there won't be enough room to keep to social-distancing rules, as rows of the 'bigger people' descend upon Central London.

The protest will smother Whitehall and Trafalgar Square, where leaders of the movement will protest verbally against Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Mayor of London, over their issuing inhuman legislation, which has caused financial destitution, and has turned fat people into grotesquely-obese people.

The mayor has promised the protestors that, after lockdown, and when things begin to return to normality, the sizes of bus seats, and those on the Underground, planes, and trains, will be enlarged to accommodate any increases in the dimensions of commuters and travellers.

In addition, a team of garment makers have been imported from China to alter the sizes of clothes ever-fattening-people can't fit into. This service is free, and will be paid for by latest furlough regulations.