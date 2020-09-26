BBC Question Time Reclassified as Comedy

In an announcement tonight which is shocking to absolutely nobody, the new Director General of the BBC has announced that the flagship political discussion program "Question Time" will now be treated as a third-rate sitcom

"It's bloody terrible," he stated. "None of the characters are real, the jokes are dated and don't work, and the scripts are truly awful, with some of the dialog being lifted straight from an old Terry & June episode. It makes local radio phone-ins look professional."

As of next week, the show will only be available on a pay-per-view basis, and audiences will be limited to owners of Range Rovers, as part of the new "BBC Echo Chamber" channel.

Fans of the show need not worry though, as edited highlights will be available late on Sunday nights, and hosted by Gary "Overpaid" Lineker.

"It's unspeakable that this show is shown to northern plebs, so I'm walking away. Can someone summon my chauffeur?" said one presenter.

Another added, "How dare they make changes. This show is not aimed at the white or male audience. I'm totally offended, and so are Jocanda and Tarquin from my wine bar."