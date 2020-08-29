Joe Pasquale Speaks Out On Brexit

There are people about who consider comedian and TV personality Joe Pasquale 'a bit silly', a bit of a buffoon, and certainly not worth listening to on any matters of serious import, but the comic has spoken out about Brexit, and has made a few people sit up and take notice.

Pasquale, whose voice sounds like an impression of a Cockney by Joe Pesci, was asked by a member of the audience in his home town of Grays, what he thought about Brexit. The audience was hoping for something witty in response.

Pasquale said:

"Well, we have not successfully rolled back the frontiers of the state in Britain, only to see them re-imposed at a European level with a European superstate exercising a new dominance from Brussels. Certainly, we want to see Europe more united, and with a greater sense of common purpose, but it must be in a way which preserves the different traditions, parliamentary powers and sense of national pride in one's own country, for these have been the source of Europe's vitality through the centuries."

There was silence.

He added:

"Margaret Thatcher said that."

The house came down, with raucous hysterical laughter, rapturous applause, and cheering from every part of the theatre. There was a standing ovation that lasted for five minutes, and the funnyman had tears in his eyes.

When the joviality had died down, someone shouted:

"Pasquale for Prime Minister!"

There was another standing ovation, this time accompanied by hats being thrown into the air. Pasquale took a bow.

An eyewitness said:

"I was under the impression that Joe Pasquale was a bit silly, an object of derision, and a clown, and I haven't changed my opinion."