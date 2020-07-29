Jessica Simpson to Star in The Dixie-Themed TV Sit-Com “Mama Daisy Duke and Her Redneck Boys.”

HOLLYWOOD – (TV Satire) - Jessica Simpson has agreed to revise her role as Daisy Duke on the Epitome Networks new sit-com titled, “Mama Daisy Duke and Her Redneck Boys”.

Jessica’s character from “The Dukes of Hazzard” movie is now a divorced mother of three teenage boys aged 17, 18, and 19.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Daisy Duke has retired from being a bar waitress, and now goes around to the different senior citizens homes in Buloxi, Mississippi, where she entertains the residents with her stand-up comedy routines.

Jessica told ET, that the elderly audience members don’t do a whole lot of clapping, but they do stomp their canes onto the floor with wild abandon.

The 40-year-old actress noted that her character will throw in an off-color joke every now and then. She said that the old guys love it, but some of the old gals end up gasping for air. She confessed that, at times, it can really be quite scary.

Simpson said that her three sons, Buck, Huck, and Chuck, are her opening act, and perform as The Daisy Duke Trio. They do cover songs by Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Beyonce.