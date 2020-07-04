Couple not going to the pub, because there is a bit of a drizzle in the air

Written by Ben Macnair

Saturday, 4 July 2020

You know, you are right. This is so much more fun.

Gary and Lorraine Johnson had been looking forward to a night in the pub for months, and now that they can go out to pub places again, they didn't, because Gary noticed there was 'a bit of moisture in the air'.

'I was really looking forward to getting a pint of Battered Bishop, and a glass of Pinot for Gary,' said Lorraine, 'but he doesn't want to go because it is raining. The Duck and Duckling doesn't even have a beer garden. We would have been fine. Looks like it is another night watching Flight of the Navigator again.'

It was just as well they didn't go out. Brian Asshat was in there, playing darts, and we all remember how is with darts, don't we?

