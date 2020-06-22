Starr charged with being socially annoying

Ex-Beatles drummer, Richard Starkey, affectionately known as Ringo Starr, was today taken into custody by the LAPD and charged with being a public nuisance.

Starr has recently been busy on all the social.media platforms, including YouTube and Instagram, proclaiming "peace and love", and inviting people to get excited over his optimistic message.

However, the Police Department have grown tired of his constant ranting and his annoying Liverpudlian accent, so they have acted in accordance with local statutes. Even in custody, Starr annoyed the heck out of officers by stridently affirming "peace and love".

It's believed that Starr will get a lengthy custodial sentence which the Police hope will shut him up for good.