Starr charged with being socially annoying

Monday, 22 June 2020

image for Starr charged with being socially annoying
Ringo on far right. His peace and love message has finally fallen short

Ex-Beatles drummer, Richard Starkey, affectionately known as Ringo Starr, was today taken into custody by the LAPD and charged with being a public nuisance.

Starr has recently been busy on all the social.media platforms, including YouTube and Instagram, proclaiming "peace and love", and inviting people to get excited over his optimistic message.

However, the Police Department have grown tired of his constant ranting and his annoying Liverpudlian accent, so they have acted in accordance with local statutes. Even in custody, Starr annoyed the heck out of officers by stridently affirming "peace and love".

It's believed that Starr will get a lengthy custodial sentence which the Police hope will shut him up for good.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

