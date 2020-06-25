Baby Boom leads the planet into recession!

As if Covid 19 lockdowns, unemployment, fear of a new pandemic, and furlough payments weren't enough to drive the world into recession! No, now we have a 'baby boom' heading our way like a tsunami hitting Japan!

Scientists studying demographic movements in bedrooms during lockdown have confirmed the fact that 'bonking' was the number 1 activity, and a baby boom will hit the planet in seismic proportions.

Although many in lockdown danced around the living room, cross-dressed, baked their own bread, stockpiled bog rolls, played Dylan's 'The Times They Are A-Changing' on the guitar, and plastered their videos all over YouTube, sex was the main activity, and babies will be appearing all over planet like a plague of locusts.

Hopefully, corona patients will have recovered in time to vacate hospital beds for pregnant mums being rushed into maternity wards all roughly around the same time.

However, a recession is unavoidable because mums will need pregnancy leave, and dads will demand to be there at the birth, and have post natal leave, too. So who the hell is going to do all the work?

Global governments have decided to cut all pensions and reactivate OAPs enjoying luxury lives in sunny Spain or Florida forcing them to go back to work until sex-mad, baby-booming parents can return to their jobs. By then, we should have another pandemic of some sort. It seems as though the world will be turning in an everlasting spiral of pandemic lockdowns, hot sex, babies, recessions, and Chinese domination!