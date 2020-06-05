Wombles are very busy, again

Madame Cholet, Great Uncle Bulgaria and Tobermory, despite their increasing ages, are set to start clearing Wimbledon Common, as and when Lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The three well-known characters have been taking it easy over the past few weeks, due to Lockdown, making use of the things everyday folk leave behind, but are all set to restart.

'We are looking forward to it,' said Madame Cholet, in her comedy French accent. 'We share a neighbourhood with the Flumpet, and Grandad Flump has been recording a new album on his Flumpet, it was great when we clapped for the NHS and carers etc, but now it is just a din, so it will be good to have something else to do for a change.'

Wimbledon Council said in a statement: 'We have really missed the Wombles lately, although I am told that they have been working for the Government lately. Little bit of politics for you there, ladies and gentlemen. A little bit of politics.'