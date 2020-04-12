Woman Is Darning Socks During Lockdown

As the lockdown imposed by the government starts to take its toll on the sanity of UK residents trapped in their homes, a woman has revealed how she is putting her time to good use - by darning her husband's socks.

Martha Bristlingthwaite, 52, of London, says that she hates wasting time, and had the novel idea one evening when she and her husband, Thomas, 53, were watching the television. She said:

"The show was about darning socks. I had a wonderful idea!"

Knowing that Tom's unwashed, filthy, stinking tattered socks were a disgrace, she set about the task with gusto. She went on:

"I couldn't do some of them - they were more 'hole' than 'sock'!"

Martha got on so famously, however, she's now taken on the job of darning socks for their neighbour, Harry Toefluff.

Tom, who is a layabout, said that Martha plans to sell matches on London's streets, when normalcy is resumed.