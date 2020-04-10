Lost Jigsaw Puzzle Piece Found After All These Years

A piece of jigsaw puzzle that had been missing since the early 1970s, has turned up safe and well, down the back of a settee, it's been reported.

The jigsaw, a 2000-piece scene of a Swiss cabin on the shore of Lake Geneva, was started - and almost finished - by Tatty Mullett, now 66 years old, and his mum, in Hull, East Yorkshire.

Having few social skills, Mullett was a big jigsaw puzzle enthusiast, and had a large piece of board measuring 3 feet by 6 feet on which he would do the puzzles, leaving them underneath the settee until they were completed.

Sometime during the attempted completion of the Swiss cabin puzzle, however, disaster struck. Mullett:

"I got right to the end, and a piece was missing."

It was the last puzzle Mullett ever did.

Since then, the jigsaw puzzle has lain unfinished underneath Mullett's mum's settee, just waiting for the missing piece to turn up.

Then, yesterday evening, as he watched Eastenders, he dropped a crisp from a packet of Walker's Salt 'n' Vinegar down the back of the settee, and started to rummage around.

The crisp was all mashed to bits, but the long-lost puzzle piece finally revealed itself, and an overjoyed Mullett slid it into place, as his dear old mum - now just a skeleton in the armchair opposite - looked on proudly.