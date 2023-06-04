France announces new olympic sport: Limbo contest!

President Macron announced that his favorite sport will be in the 2024 Games! And that he 'bent over backwards' to get it included at the last minute.

Macron and a small army of Caribbean hotel performers marched with signs all the way from Paris to Belgium to protest for the sport of Limbo to be included in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"After we found out that the organizing committee is actually in Switzerland, we thought that was way too far to march, so we turned around. But, on the way back in my car, I got a text confirming they will put Limbo in the Paris games because they understood my main point on the issue: Limbo is just as much a sport as Break Dancing. Let Limbo In!"

Macron has apparently always been a big fan of doing the limbo, and not just politically either. He really loves the sport.

"Yes," confirmed Monique Blablablu, one of his secretaries. "He loves to always see how low he can go. And let me tell you, he can go pretty low."

Rumors speculate that Macron may even try to make the French Limbo Team, but he'll have stiff competition, as the 'limbo craze' seems to be sweeping the country. The young and old, rich and poor, can all be seen limboing their brains out on any street corner in France.

"So get ready to lower the bar!" cheered Macron. "We're all gonna get laid!"