The Reverse Cowgirl Sexual Position Has Become The Most Popular Coital Position In America

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 16 March 2023

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for The Reverse Cowgirl Sexual Position Has Become The Most Popular Coital Position In America
Yippee-ki-yay you little sweet thing you.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Bedroom Pillow Talk has just announced that the Federal Center For Sexual Positions (FCSP) has just made it known to the nation that the most popular sexual position for individuals between the ages of 25 to 75 is now the Reverse Cowgirl Sexual Position or (RCSP).

The RCSP is a derivative of the French Style Position (FSP) which became very popular when the American GI's who served in France during World War II returned to America.

Many horny-as-hell American wives expressed shock and awe when suddenly their husbands began using the position that they called "The French Style Position." It soon became known as the 'French Kiss' due to the suggestive smacking sound that would often be heard coming from the bedroom.

Needless to say, many American soldiers did not realize that they had given themselves away as far as having extra-marital relations with the ohh la la French ladies goes.

Bedroom Pillow Talk writer Carolina Chipotle, who says that her and her ex-husband Coronado Chipotle used to employ the Cowgirl Sexual Position (CSP) as well as the modified Reverse Cowgirl Sexual Position or (RCSP) declares that they found them to both be extremely sensual, satisfying and darn right orgasmic. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

