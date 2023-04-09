Pro Golfer Will Dress Exactly Like A UPS Delivery Person

Florida - (Sporting Spoof) New Saudi-backed LIV pro golf league will be getting a big brown package delivered, in the form of a pro golfer that looks exactly like a UPS delivery person.

UPS sponsored golf pro, Louis Oosthuizen, has agreed to wear a duplicate uniform on course, the same as your faithful UPS delivery person, including the baggy brown shorts, floppy sun hat, sensible boots, and clip on computer pad.

"I'll be using a metal moving dolly, the exact same as the UPS driver's as well," explained Louis, "And keeping my clubs in a long cardboard box."

That's right, to complete the look, Oosthuizen will be totting his own clubs around in a long brown box, strapped to a moving cart.

"That's been a big change, getting used to the action of the dolly. And trying not to get the box of clubs wet. That's also proved to be very tricky. By the end of last weekend, my box did not look like a package you would want to receive or sign for," admitted Louis. "I apologized to the UPS people for that one. And they will be refunding my fee—Meaning, I won't be getting paid for last weekend."

Ooosthuizen hopes his new look will soon help deliver him a victory on the new Saudi golf tour, where the winners of each tournament get their own skyscraper in a desert city and adjacent oil field.