Spanish bullfighter El Gazpacho and girlfriend Kim Kardashian purchase the "Pancho Villa Commemorative Bullring" in Tijuana, Mexico

Friday, 12 May 2023

Gazy says he and Kim have sex three times a night, every night.

The world's top matador, Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho, and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, have become the proud owners of Tijuana, Mexico's Pancho Villa Commemorative Bullring.

The bullring has witnessed the fearless feats of some of the world's greatest bullfighters, including Diego "The Tampico Terror" Vino, Raul "Mad Max" Maximillian, and, of course, Joaquin Beauregard "El Fearless" Gazpacho.

According to super-informed information guru, Andy Cohen, this power couple splurged a whopping $19.7 million [US] to own this iconic landmark.

Mexico's infamous La Chupacabra News Agency's daring reporter, Cinco de Mayo, has uncovered an astonishing scoop. It seems that Hollywood heartthrob Matthew McConaughey has decided to take a break from his film career and embrace the world of bullfighting. Yes, you read that right! McConaughey will face off against a formidable bull at the Tijuana bullring in late August.

If you can't make it to the spectacle in person, fret not! The exhilarating event will be broadcasted live on Pay-Per-View, with viewers eagerly anticipating the sight of Matthew McConaughey displaying his bullfighting prowess. And just to add to the excitement, McConaughey will be taking home a jaw-dropping paycheck of $2.7 million. Now that's what we call dedication!

SIDENOTE: Andy Cohen, the style aficionado, couldn't help but spill the beans about McConaughey's extravagant matador attire. Apparently, it was custom-made by 'The Compania Suit of Lights' from the vibrant shores of Cozumel, Mexico. The price tag for this remarkable piece of fashion artistry? A staggering $984,000! Because when you're fighting a bull, you've got to look fabulous!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

