Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Have Joined The Cast of The Very Popular Modern Day Western, "Yellowstone"

HOLLYWOOD - (Spoof News) - The Tinsel Town Celebrity News Agency has just informed the viewing public that two of the Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kourtney have agreed to join the cast of the very popular modern day western "Yellowstone," which stars Kevin Costner.

TTCNA writer Holly Bonfire, talked at length with Costner, who stars as John Dutton, the owner of the huge Yellowstone Ranch, who takes no bullshit from anyone including the Wyoming governor, the KKK, the Yellow Lives Matter Group, and the Optimist Club.

Costner informed Miss Bonfire that Kim and her sister Kourtney will be portraying twin sisters Traci and Staci Dutton, who it turns out are the illegitimate daughters of John Dutton and a former extremely sexy pole dancer named Hailey Twist.

John, it turns out had no idea that the twins had been born out of wedlock, as Hailey kept it from him.

When Kim was interviewed by Miss Bonfire she expressed to her that she and her sister Kourtney could not turn down the huge amount of money that the producers of the show offered them.

SIDENOTE: British actress Kelly Reilly, who portrays Beth the firey, cigarette smoking, tequila drinking, vulgar cussing daughter of John Dutton is not pleased that two new women have stepped into the family picture and hot, out-of-control fireworks will soon ensue.