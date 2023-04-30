Kim Kardashian and Her Boyfriend Joaquin Gazpacho Named "Sexiest Couple in Hollywood"

HIDDEN HILLS, California - (Spoof Satire) - Vox Populi reporter Tapioca Swizzle reports that Tinsel Town's hottest power couple, Kim Kardashian and her bullfighter beau, Joaquin Gazpacho, have been named "Sexiest Couple in Hollywood" by Hollywood Innuendo.

According to sources close to the couple, Kim and Joaquin's passion is so intense that their bedroom is constantly on fire, prompting the local fire department to install a permanent station in their backyard.

When asked about their future plans, Kim told Tapioca that Joaquin had promised to give up bullfighting and start a pickle farm with her. "We'll call it 'Kim and Joaquin's Kosher Kucumbers'," she giggled.

Meanwhile, Kim has been busy designing a new line of bullfighting-themed lingerie. "I call it 'Matador Meets Madame'," she said proudly. "It's made of 100% organic bull hide and features a removable cape and sword."

As for rumors of an engagement, Kim just winked and said, "Let's just say we're taking it one bull at a time."