The Reason Why Kim Kardashian's New Designer Lipstick, 'Libido Red' Is Selling Like Gangbusters!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 11 April 2023

"My new lipstick will snatch a guy's sexual interest in his wife and/or girlfriend in seconds." -KIM

HOLLYWOOD - (Spoof Satire) - Cloud 9 News Agency reporter Lexi Aspen recently talked with Kim Kardashian and asked how her relationship with Spanish bullfighter Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho was going.

Kim turned several shades of pink and gushed that she has never, ever been happier than she is now.

She also added with a glimmer in her eye, that she had no effing idea that sex could be so fantastically exciting and physically satisfying.

Kim told Miss Aspen that she has learned sexual things that she had not even read about in any magazine, book, or seen in any X-rated movie.

Word soon got around to her brand new line of designer lipstick which is being marketed as "Libido Red" or "Ole Red" in Latin American countries.

Kim-Kar divulged that her new lipstick has a secret ingredient in it, that when a man kisses a woman wearing it, it causes his masculine hormones to explode like an erupting volcano.

Needless to say, orders for the new hormonal lipstick are going through the roof.

Reports are that Walmart alone has ordered 4 million of Kim Kardashian's "Libido Red."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

