The Kardashians Explain Why They Now Have a Taco Food Truck

HOLLYWOOD - (Spoof Satire) - The Alpha Beta News Agency's Mimosa Sabrosa sat down with the three Kardashian sisters to ask about their new food truck, which they have named The Kardashian's Tasty Tacos.

Kim, the eldest and most voluptuous of the sisters, assured Miss Sabrosa that despite what some may think, the name is not a euphemism for their lady bits, but rather a sincere effort to give back to the community.

"The three of us are successful, stunning, and oozing with sex appeal, so we figured it was time to spread the wealth," Kim quipped.

Kourtney added, "Plus, our tacos are just so darn tasty. It's a mouthful of flavor!"

The sisters have pledged to donate every penny earned from the taco truck to the Los Angeles Home For Retired Street Walkers, a cause near and dear to their hearts.

"We're all about giving back," Khloe chimed in. "And with our delicious tacos, we're sure to make culinary world tickled pink!" ■