The March Madness champions UConn to play the Los Angeles Lakers in China

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 11 May 2023

image for The March Madness champions UConn to play the Los Angeles Lakers in China
Melania is excited about visiting China with her boyfriend.

(Sports News) - In a surprising turn of events, the UConn Huskies, fresh off their March Madness 2023 triumph, have announced their upcoming tour in China to support a cause close to their hearts: The Chinese Home For Retired Rickshaw Drivers.

The Huskies, accompanied by none other than the legendary L.A. Lakers, will grace the basketball courts of Shanghai, Hong Kong, and even the quaint coastal town of Fortune Cookie, delighting fans and retirees alike.

According to the renowned news outlet, Boom Boom News (China), the entire nation is buzzing with excitement as China boasts more NCAA and NBA fans than there are noodles in a bowl of hot soup.

And in a twist of fate, LeBron James himself eagerly anticipates his visit to China, ready to show off his skills and enjoy the warm embrace of Chinese basketball enthusiasts.

SIDENOTE: Get your chopsticks ready, China, because this basketball extravaganza is about to take the nation by storm, uniting sports, retired rickshaw drivers, and a touch of unexpected glamour. Let the games begin!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

