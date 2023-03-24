Next Year March Madness May Become May Madness

LAS VEGAS - (Sports Satire) - The March Madness Rules & Policy Committee has announced that they will be renaming the national basketball extravaganza to The Spring Fling Slam Dunk-a-thon.

A representative for the NCAA organization stated that the reason for the change is that springtime is more bouncy and fun than winter, and this way fans won't have to worry about wearing so many layers of wool, fleece, and yak fur.

Additionally, the new sponsor for the 2024 event is the "Unicorn Poop" company, who will be providing a rainbow-colored basketball court and complimentary fart cushions for all the seats.

Meanwhile, other corporate sponsors like "Chicken Noodle Soup for the Sole" shoe insoles, "Aloe Vera Forever" healing cream, "Flatulence-B-Gone" gas relief pills, "The Amazing Technicolor Yawn" energy drinks, and "Mighty Morphin' Power M&Ms" candy have all said that they can't wait for the Spring Fling Slam Dunk-a-thon to begin, and they'll be dribbling with excitement! ■