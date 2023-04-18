The Reason Why Sacajawea State University Has Been Banned From Participating In Future March Madness Tournaments

The March Madness Organization is sending a message.

NEW YORK CITY - (Spoof Sports) - The Sports Bet Gazette reports that Sacajawea State University's Buffalo Hunters will not be participating in March Madness 2024.

SBG senior writer Zorro La Bamba spoke with a high-ranking member of The March Madness Rules & Policy Committee.

According to La Bamba's sources, the Buffalo Hunters' Coach Budlow "Buddy" Clupkitty was found guilty of spiking the team's Gatorade with a suspicious substance that enhanced the players' muscles to an almost inhuman degree.

Clupkitty denies the allegations, claiming it was a case of mistaken identity - but the March Madness organization has damning video evidence of the coach tampering with the drinks.

In response to Clupkitty's arrogance, the ban has been extended by six years, through to 2029.

SIDENOTE: Sources report that the Buffalo Hunters are now considering changing their name to the Buffalo Roiders.

