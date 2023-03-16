The March Madness Rules & Policy Committee Has Prohibited The Bayou State University Team From Participating in The 68-Team Tournament

ORLANDO, Florida - (Sports Satire) - In a move that has shocked many NCAA basketball fans, the March Madness Rules & Policy Committee has prohibited the Bayou State University team from taking part in the 68-team tournament.

Bayou State coach Tyler Goldenrod has been informed that the reason his team would not be allowed to take part in the tournament was because of the team's name, which is the Wizards.

MMR&PC spokesperson Lolly Diddybop explained that the name Wizards has a very negative connotation in the south.

She went on to state that Wizards is a name that has always been associated with the magical organization the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, much frowned upon in the evangelical Khristian Kultural Kommunity of the deep south...hey...what?

Miss Diddybop noted that if the Bayou State board of directors agrees to change their name to the Bayou State Broomstickers, then they will be allowed to participate in next year's 2024 March Madness NCAA Tournament.

SIDENOTE: Coach Goldenrod told Miss Diddybop that he will bring the name issue up with the college board, but he did mention that he will have to check if his players are allowed to bring their wands to the games.